Suspect nabbed on DUI charge after found passed out in running vehicle

A Summerfield man was jailed early Wednesday morning after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle near a Marion County intersection.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to an area near the intersection of Dogwood Road and Baseline Road, where they located a blue Kia four-door sedan with the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Angelio Artman Ferreira, unconscious. The vehicle was still in drive and stopped up against a fence, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies made contact with Ferreira and reported smelling the odor of intoxicating beverages coming from his breath. They also reported that Ferreira’s speech was “very slurred” and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Ferreira agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises but told deputies that he had prior hip surgery and leg injuries from his military services. Deputies then attempted to conduct the “finger to nose” exercise to accommodate Ferreira’s injuries and he became “defiant” and refused to continue, the report says.

Ferreira, who lives at 14380 S.E. 84th Terr. in Summerfield, was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he refused to participate in any kind of further testing. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a probation violation for a past charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $2,000 bond on the new charge and no bond on the previous charge and is due in court May 10 and May 14, jail records show.