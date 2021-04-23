80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 23, 2021
By Staff Report

Thomas Roland Berklund, 71, passed in the early hours of April 13, 2021 after succumbing to illness at the Ted & Diane Brandley House hospice facility in The Villages, Florida. Tom is survived by his wife and two sons. He was a loving, supportive and proud father.  His two boys loved him dearly and were at his bedside as he took his final breaths.  He was also a wonderful and devoted husband to his wife, who was by his side with loving support in his final stages of life.

He was an adventurous, fun-loving, and also sensitive soul, who towered above most at 6’6”.  As a young man he was an avid Boy Scout and his interests were many.  His curiosity of the world around him remained throughout life.  He graduated with honors from John Edwards High School, in Port Edwards, Wisconsin where he excelled as an exceptionally bright and gifted student, a football and basketball letterman, and member of many extracurricular clubs. He continued to excel after high school in Madison at the University of Wisconsin, charting his path as a lifelong Badger fan.  After college, he went on to enjoy a full life as a successful entrepreneur and real estate investor, with a relentless work ethic and unique perspective that contributed to his many accomplishments. He cherished human kindness and adored dogs, regularly walking the neighborhood with his black lab at dusk, visiting with neighbors and cracking jokes.  He also provided his kids, their friends, and cousins with hours of entertainment from his pranks, ghost stories, water balloon launcher, homemade potato gun, among the many countless good memories of his big personality.  He loved to cook, cruising with his wife, making friends around the world and never passed an opportunity to escape for a visit to New Orleans, his favorite city.

Tom’s wishes were to be cremated and forgo a ceremony.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

