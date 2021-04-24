Summerfield teen jailed after smacking victim in face with clay frog figurine

A 19-year-old Summerfield woman was arrested Wednesday after she admitted to tossing a clay frog figurine at a woman who called her an “unfit parent and childish.”

The victim told Marion Couty sheriff’s deputies that she was talking with Kimberly Ann Harris about child care issues when she got upset and threw the figurine at her, striking her in the face above her left eyebrow. The victim said she called 911 for assistance after the incident and showed deputies what appeared to be bruising and swelling on her face, a sheriff’s office report states. The relationship between Harris and the victim was redacted from the report.

Harris told deputies she was arguing with the victim about several things and got upset when she questioned her parenting abilities and referred to her as childish. She admitted to throwing the clay figurine at the victim but said she was unsure where it struck her, the report says.

Harris was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery. She was released Thursday night on $250 bond and is due in court May 14 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.