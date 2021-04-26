Anthony D. Minots passed away April 22, 2021. Tony was born January 25, 1938 in Wilkes-Barre, PA; the son of Dominick Minots (Minozzi) and Elizabeth Szortyka. He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High Class of 1956. He grew up and spent much of his life in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where he worked in the airline industry.

Tony was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with his late brother, Leonard, his three boys and friends. His lifelong pursuit was building, flying and sharing his passion for remote controlled airplanes, evidenced by his extensive model collection.

Tony’s legendary tinkering, building and rigging of all things was only surpassed by his fun loving and joking personality. He was known to strike up conversations with perfect strangers and later call them “my buddy”.

Tony will reunite with his late mother, father and brother to celebrate his cherished traditions. He will always be remembered for his bright smile and gleaming eyes.

Survived by his wife Patricia Minots of The Villages, FL; his sons, Anthony A. Minots of West Warwick, RI; Dominick Minots and his wife Mika of Concord, MA; Stephen Minots and his wife Diana of Doylestown, PA; and five grandchildren, Theo and Julian of Concord, MA and Chase, Elsa and Emilia of Doylestown, PA.

A private visitation will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation, Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a future date for family and friends in Plains, PA.