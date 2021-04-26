79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...

Anthony D. Minots

By Staff Report

Anthony D. Minots
Anthony D. Minots

Anthony D. Minots passed away April 22, 2021. Tony was born January 25, 1938 in Wilkes-Barre, PA; the son of Dominick Minots (Minozzi) and Elizabeth Szortyka. He was a graduate of Plains Memorial High Class of 1956. He grew up and spent much of his life in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where he worked in the airline industry.

Tony was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with his late brother, Leonard, his three boys and friends. His lifelong pursuit was building, flying and sharing his passion for remote controlled airplanes, evidenced by his extensive model collection.

Tony’s legendary tinkering, building and rigging of all things was only surpassed by his fun loving and joking personality. He was known to strike up conversations with perfect strangers and later call them “my buddy”.

Tony will reunite with his late mother, father and brother to celebrate his cherished traditions. He will always be remembered for his bright smile and gleaming eyes.

Survived by his wife Patricia Minots of The Villages, FL; his sons, Anthony A. Minots of West Warwick, RI; Dominick Minots and his wife Mika of Concord, MA; Stephen Minots and his wife Diana of Doylestown, PA; and five grandchildren, Theo and Julian of Concord, MA and Chase, Elsa and Emilia of Doylestown, PA.

A private visitation will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation, Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a future date for family and friends in Plains, PA.

Headlines

Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

News
The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

News
A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.
Read more

Headlines

Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

News
The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

News
A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.
Read more

Two more students test positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

Health
More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida, including two more at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Villager who had been drinking jailed after scuffle injures man who tried to call 911

Crime
A Villager who had been drinking was jailed after a scuffle in a garage injured a man who tried to call 911.
Read more

Woman arrested after battle over steering wheel in vehicle on I-75 in Sumter County

Crime
A woman was arrested after a battle over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Won’t shop at Publix because customers don’t wear masks

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he will not shop at Publix due to the store’s refusal to enforce its own mask policy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Cost of climate change in Florida

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we Floridians will share in the costs of climate change, whether we believe in it or not.
Read more

Problem at Village of St. Charles gate

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident points to a recent problem at the entrance gate in his village.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos