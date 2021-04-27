80.7 F
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Homeless man arrested in burglary at hospice agency in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Robert Marks
Robert Eugene Marks Jr.

A homeless man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a hospice agency in The Villages.

Compassionate Care Hospice at 304 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was burglarized last week. A backpack with the Compassionate Care Hospice insignia was taken during the burglary. It contained a hard drive, a 16GB jump drive, rolls of stamps, charging cords, pocket knives, reading glasses, tuna fish packets, essential oils and a small blue notebook.

Robert Eugene Marks Jr., 46, who has been known to sleep without permission in structures on the Historic Side, was spotted shortly before 11 p.m. Monday behind the BB&T bank branch on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, a half mile from the hospice facility. He was carrying a backpack with the Compassionate Care Hospice logo.

Compassionate Care Hospice in The Villages
Compassionate Care Hospice in The Villages

Marks, who was nabbed last year in the theft of socks from Belk in The Villages, was pushing a beach-style Mongoose bicycle at the time of his arrest Monday. The Lady Lake Police Department suspects the bicycle was stolen and would like to find its owner. If you have information about the bicycle, contact the Lady Lake Police Department at 751-1560.

A suspect in a break in at a hospice agency in The Villages was found with this beach style bicycle. Police are looking for its owner.

Marks is facing felony charges of theft and burglary. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

