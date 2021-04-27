80.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Villagers’ son jailed in 2019 on DUI busted again over weekend

By Meta Minton

Stephen Jarvis

A Villages couple’s son busted in 2019 on a drunk driving charge was arrested again over the weekend.

Stephen Lewis Jarvis, 32, who lives with his parents at 2427 Columbia Way in the Village of Bonita, had been driving at 1:36 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg traveling at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over and the deputy making the traffic stop suspected Jarvis had been drinking. When he was asked how much he’d had to drink, Jarvis responded, “Not much.”

He performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .174 and .163 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Last year, in Sumter County Court, Jarvis pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence stemming from a 2019 arrest near Rohan Recreation Center when he was driving without headlights. He lost his driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

