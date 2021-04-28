Man at wheel of golf cart claims he didn’t know he couldn’t drive on roadway

A man at the wheel of a golf cart told law enforcement he didn’t know he couldn’t drive on a roadway.

Brandon Earl Rutledge, 32, of Ocala, was spotted driving the golf cart in the wee hours Wednesday on North Clay Avenue near Recreation Boulevard at Recreation Plantation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Rutledge told the police “that he wasn’t aware he shouldn’t be driving a golf cart on the roadway.” A check revealed that Rutledge’s driver’s license has been revoked and he has three convictions for driving while license suspended.

Rutledge was found to be in possession of a pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamine.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.