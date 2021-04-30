83.6 F
The Villages
Friday, April 30, 2021
Coping with Dementia workshops will be offered at Lady Lake Library

By Staff Report

Debbie Selsavage

Coping with Dementia LLC will offer its free ABC of Dementia workshop at the Lady Lake Library on May 19, May 26, and June 2. All workshops will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

“Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia,” said Debbie Selsavage, who will be the workshop presenter.

Although the workshops are free, reservations are required because audience size will be limited by CDC guidelines. Masks will be required. To reserve your seat for one of the dates, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected].

