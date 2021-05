Wildwood mayor welcomes expansion of facility bringing more than 100 jobs

MAPEI Corporation has announced the expansion of its existing Wildwood facility with the groundbreaking ceremony for the addition of a new 260,000-square-foot powder production and distribution facility.

“The existing facility has proven to be such a tremendous asset as a distribution center that the construction of additional distribution space, along with four powder production lines, will greatly increase our ability to meet our customers’ demands,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Now we will be even better able to bring product and services to our customers in the surrounding states, as well as throughout North America, with the increased powder production.”

MAPEI has contracted with Geis Construction, one of the nation’s leading technical design builders that is focused on highly complex, fast-track, sustainable industrial and commercial projects, for the expansion. “We are thrilled to have been selected for this exciting and challenging project where we are once again able to demonstrate the strength of our team,” said Jeffrey Martin, president of Geis Construction. “MAPEI will continue to operate and not be affected by our construction activities as we prepare space inside existing buildings for support areas and add the foundations, utilities and infrastructure to support the 75-foot-tall powder-line systems.”

Not only will the expanded powder-line facility increase production, it will also increase MAPEI’s need for various roles and positions from the local area. Currently, there are 14 full-time MAPEI employees working at the existing facility. However, “when the expansion is complete and the four powder lines are up and running, we anticipate the need for 160 full-time employees. This is not counting the truck drivers and other staff who also service the facility,” Di Geso said.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf, who participated in the groundbreaking ceremony, welcomed the new jobs coming to the city.

“The City of Wildwood is excited to have MAPEI located within its community and is looking forward to their expansion. MAPEI will provide valuable employment opportunities to residents in the years to come and provides crucial economic diversity necessary for a healthy local economy,” Wolf said.

Sumter County Director of Economic Development Frank Calascione agreed.

“MAPEI is an industry-leading multinational company and Sumter County was delighted when they chose Wildwood for their distribution operation in 2018,” Calascione said. “As they move forward with their facility expansion and will begin manufacturing locally, we welcome them as another valuable addition to our county’s diverse manufacturing community.”

That community was represented at the groundbreaking event as members of the county and city boards joined with MAPEI staff to mark the special day. After remarks by DiGeso, County Administrator Bradley Arnold for Sumter County, Wolf, and Martin, it was time for the ceremonial “turning of the soil.” The men were joined by MAPEI’s Director of Operations, Carlo Mandelli, and MAPEI’s Corporate Engineer and Maintenance Manager, Leonardo Verniani. However, given Geis’ aggressive construction schedule, their efforts were indeed ceremonial as the site has already been cleared for construction.

“This has been a fast-tracked project from the beginning,” Di Geso said. “In spite of any challenges from the pandemic, everyone from the design team at C4 Architecture, to the county and the city, to the project team at Geis Construction, to the project team here at MAPEI in Wildwood, everyone has pulled together to meet deadlines and source materials. I am looking forward to the grand opening of this facility later this year.”

Established in 1937, MAPEI Group is globally headquartered in Italy with 90 subsidiaries, including 83 plants in 36 countries. MAPEI is the world-leading manufacturer of mortars, grouts, adhesives and complementary products for installing all types of flooring and wall coverings. The company specializes in developing chemical products for every aspect of construction, from waterproofing and structural strengthening to concrete repairs and tunnel building.