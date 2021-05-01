Honor Flight Network hosting webinar for vets and families on COVID-19 vaccinations

The Honor Flight Network is hosting a live webinar for veterans and their families regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

The webinar will be held Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. and will feature Dr. Jane Kim from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She will speak about the VA’s efforts in vaccinating veterans, caregivers and spouses. She also will answer questions veterans and their family members may have about the vaccines and/or the process on how to obtain a vaccine through the VA.

To register for the Webinar, click HERE. Spots are limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis.