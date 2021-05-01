85.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Honor Flight Network hosting webinar for vets and families on COVID-19 vaccinations

By Staff Report

The Honor Flight Network is hosting a live webinar for veterans and their families regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

The webinar will be held Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. and will feature Dr. Jane Kim from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She will speak about the VA’s efforts in vaccinating veterans, caregivers and spouses. She also will answer questions veterans and their family members may have about the vaccines and/or the process on how to obtain a vaccine through the VA.

To register for the Webinar, click HERE. Spots are limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Upcoming visit is an insult to residents of The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the upcoming visit to The Villages by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is an insult to the members of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

America is so far behind

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that the United States has fallen so far behind when it comes to infrastructure.

Judge’s ruling in Properties of The Villages case

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident wonders if the federal judge in the Properties of The Villages case was influenced by politics.

Don’t punish the servers by being cheap

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends it’s wrong to take it out on servers during these difficult times.

Will Smith and voter ID laws

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on actor Will Smith and Georgia’s voter ID laws.
