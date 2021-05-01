85.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Upcoming visit is an insult to residents of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So The Villages is choosing to host Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated by the Justice Department for sex crimes – including paying for sex with a minor and sex trafficking. And that’s just for starters. Accompanying him will another outstanding (and not in a good way) lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her own Party banned  her from serving on congressional committees because of her bat sh** crazy statements.
These are the fine upstanding citizens The Villages is welcoming into our community. Just in case some may be unfamiliar with Greene’s beliefs, here are a few examples from her Facebook posts: she suggested a plane did not hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that the Clinton’s crashed JFK Jr.’s plane, has praised QAnon and their conspiracy theories. She also blamed wildfires on the “Secret Jewish Space Laser.” Prior to being elected to Congress, she supported executing prominent Democratic politicians. And she called on supporters to “flood the Capitol Building” and that “we should feel like we will use violence if we have to.”
Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, condemned her “looney lies and conspiracy theories as a cancer for the Republican Party.” Yet the Developer has allowed The Villages to be used as the first community to host these two on their money making “tour.”
Their presence here is an insult to every Villager. It’s not too late for second thoughts.

Marsha Shearer
Village of Belle Aire

 

