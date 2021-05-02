Serial shoplifter nabbed in thefts at Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Target

A serial shoplifter has been nabbed in thefts at Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Target.

Dwight Scott Southerland, 36, of Summerfield, is being held on $10,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest this past week.

Lady Lake police had issued a bulletin in March looking for Southerland, who has a long history of local arrests. He was found in the Alachua County Jail.

Several warrants for his arrest had been issued in Lake County. He is charged with thefts at:

• Best Buy in Lady Lake on Feb. 22 where he removed a humidifier from a box and replaced it with electronics taken from the store. The theft was not noticed until the following day.

• Sam’s Club on Feb. 28 where he allegedly stole a Hewlett-Packard computer valued at $1,398 by placing it in a Lazy Boy recliner box and wheeling it out of the store on a flatbed cart. He was caught on video surveillance.

• Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages on Feb. 28 where he took four Ring doorbells and placed them in a mop bucket box and then went through the checkout aisle and paid for the mop bucket. The value of the doorbells was $899.96.