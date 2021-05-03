American Kestrels Beside Their Nest At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

These adult American Kestrels arrived with dinner for the youngsters near their nest at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
