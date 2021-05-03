89.1 F
The Villages
Monday, May 3, 2021
American Kestrels Beside Their Nest At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

These adult American Kestrels arrived with dinner for the youngsters near their nest at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

