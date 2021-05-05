Not insulted by Gaetz/Greene America First Rally in The Villages

To the Editor:

I read Ms. Shearer’s recent Letter to the Editor, and she either did not check the FACTS about the visit before writing it, or she simply chose to ignore them. The America First Rally is NOT a Developer-sponsored event. That is a FACT she cannot dispute. Also, the visit by Congressman Gaetz and Congresswoman Greene is NOT an insult to EVERY Villager. The America First agenda (President Trump) carried Sumter County by better than a 2-1 margin! Ms. Shearer cannot speak for the 62,761 of us who voted for the America First agenda. That, too, is a FACT.

Perhaps the rally offends Ms. Shearer and the Democrat Party, but those on our side still believe, as most Villagers do, that the presumption of innocence, freedom of speech, and freedom of association still exist in our country – and ARE protected by the U. S. Constitution.

Would we be hearing the same commentary from Ms. Shearer if Hunter Biden and Maxine Waters were the ones visiting? Of course not.

Phil Montalvo

Village of Linden