Villager pulls gun on ex-wife allegedly threatening him with golf club

A Villager held his ex-wife at gunpoint until police arrived after she allegedly threatened him with a golf club.

When officers responded to the scene at 7:22 p.m. Thursday at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages, they found 32-year-old Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser still clutching the golf club in her hand, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The 69-year-old Villager had divorced Fraser last month, but she continued to live at the residence. He had arranged to pay her for a vehicle they owned together, but he had returned home to find her putting her personal items in the car. They began to argue and struggle over a suitcase, the report said.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. He asked the native of the Philippines to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was “actually going to shoot her,” the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute.

A woman who witnessed the altercation, confirmed that Fraser kept walking toward her ex-husband, who filed for divorce in February, and swinging the golf club, even as he pointed the gun at her.

Fraser was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.