80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 7, 2021
type here...

Villager pulls gun on ex-wife allegedly threatening him with golf club

By Meta Minton

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser
Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser

A Villager held his ex-wife at gunpoint until police arrived after she allegedly threatened him with a golf club.

When officers responded to the scene at 7:22 p.m. Thursday at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages, they found 32-year-old Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser still clutching the golf club in her hand, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The 69-year-old Villager had divorced Fraser last month, but she continued to live at the residence. He had arranged to pay her for a vehicle they owned together, but he had returned home to find her putting her personal items in the car. They began to argue and struggle over a suitcase, the report said.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. He asked the native of the Philippines to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was “actually going to shoot her,” the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute.

A woman who witnessed the altercation, confirmed that Fraser kept walking toward her ex-husband, who filed for divorce in February, and swinging the golf club, even as he pointed the gun at her.

Fraser was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A reset for respecting restaurant workers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident contends the current labor shortage should give us a reason to pause and reflect on how we got here.

Pravda published the party line

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, remembers that Pravda provided the party line in the Soviet Union. Why does that somehow seem familiar today?

Apartments and parking at Spanish Springs

A Village of Chatham resident is wondering how parking will be handled when apartments go in at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We can take our revenge at the ballot box

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident mourns the loss of the impact fees issue, but says voters can take their revenge at the ballot box.

Shame on The Villages for welcoming hateful voices

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says shame on The Villages for welcoming voices that promote white power and hypocrisy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos