Date set for groundbreaking for new recreation center in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A date has been set for the groundbreaking for a new recreation center in The Villages.

The groundbreaking for the First Responders Recreation Center is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. May 26.

Last month, the Amenity Authority Committee accepted a $5.9 million bid from Mark Cook Builders Inc. for the construction of the new First Responders Recreation Center. It will be built at the home of the former First Baptist Church in the Marion County section of The Villages. In 2018, the AAC purchased 18 acres and the former church building for $2 million.

The existing 9,446 square-foot building will be renovated to include a 1,338 square-foot addition to house a kiln room, storage closet and screened porch for an art room. The project also includes the construction of enhanced outdoor amenities, including three sports courts, an 18-hole putt ’n play course with a starter pavilion/restroom, resort-style pool with restroom, fire pit area, corn toss, two additional restrooms to service the outdoor amenities, shade structures, expanded perimeter walking trail with outdoor fitness equipment and a multi-use field.

An overview of the plan for the First Responders Recreation Center.

The theme of the recreation center will pay tribute to first responders, including Villagers who served in those roles. They will be asked to submit memorabilia from their days as first responders.

