Official concerned about premature deterioration at walking path in The Villages

An official has raised concerns about the premature deterioration of sidewalk at a popular walking path in The Villages.

The sidewalk is part of the walking trail from the Riverbend Recreation Center around Linden Island to the Rupert Canine Recreation Center.

“The walking path is beyond normal wear and tear and exceeds expected deterioration,” said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown, who works for the District Office.

The ownership of the path is in a transition period between the Developer and Community Development District 12.

Supervisor David Robbins has raised concerns about the premature deterioration at the path and has asked that the matter be placed on the agenda for the 1:30 p.m. Thursday CDD 12 Board of Supervisors meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

A memo indicates the District is hopeful that the Developer will help correct the situation.

“We have discussed the condition of this portion of the walking trail with The Villages Commercial Property Management and they are going to have it looked at given its relative young age and severely degraded condition,” Brown wrote in a memo to the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors.

Members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee have previously voiced concerns about the paths south of State Road 44 because they lack ribbon curbing.