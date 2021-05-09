Villager files lawsuit against neighbor who allegedly pulled gun on him

A Villager has filed a lawsuit against a neighbor who allegedly pulled a gun on him.

An attorney for Timothy Ballenger filed the lawsuit last month in Sumter County Court against his neighbor in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove, Carl Joseph Iannazzo.

Ballenger is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

Iannazzo, 65, is accused of pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at Ballenger’s chest and stomach on March 7, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Iannazzo said he and his wife had been riding motorcycles on Henry Loop when they stopped to pick up trash. He said Ballenger drove up in a golf cart and made “hand gestures” at them. Iannazzo admitted he pulled out his gun and pointed it at Ballenger. Iannazzo “claimed he pulled his firearm because he was in fear of the victim’s size and reputation,” the officer wrote in the report.

Ballenger drove away after the initial confrontation. He said Iannazzo followed him at a high rate of speed on his motorcycle. Ballenger said he stopped at Linden Road and Corbin Trail and Iannazzo pulled up next to him “to continue the verbal altercation.” When he pulled back the clear plastic cover to get out of his golf cart, Iannazzo pulled the gun. Ballenger called 911.

Iannazzo is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and remains free on $2,000 bond.

Iannazzo purchased his home in the Rhett Villas in August 2019 for $197,200. Ballenger bought his home for $202,900 in July 2019.

Ballenger is represented in the lawsuit by Scott Siverson of the Siverson Law Firm of Winter Garden.