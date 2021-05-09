Villager won’t be prosecuted in incident involving red Corvette

A 71-year-old Villager won’t be prosecuted in an incident last year involving his red Corvette.

Last month, the prosecutor’s office announced it will not be pursuing a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement involving Allan Jones, who lives in the Village of Osceola Hills. The evidence is legally insufficient to prove his guilt, according to a document on file in Lake County Court.

Jones was at the wheel of the 2020 sports car shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 20 when a Lady Lake Police Department detective heard the vehicle’s engine revving while traveling in the area near Target at Rolling Acres Plaza. Jones’ vehicle entered the pedestrian traffic area at about 35 miles per hour.

The detective stepped forward and held up his badge and firearm.

“Please don’t drive that way here, it’s too fast,” Detective Butch Perdue told Jones, who responded with an expletive, according to an arrest report.

The Corvette sped off, turning south on Rolling Acres Road. Perdue activated the lights and siren of his police vehicle and pursued the Corvette, which turned right at County Road 466. Jones’ vehicle stopped at a physician’s office. The Pennsylvania native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Corvette was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Jones was represented in the case by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.