Katsuko “Dixie” Hausser went home to be with The Lord at midnight, May 3rd, 2021.

Dixie was born on March 12, 1925 on Maui in Hawaii to the late Zenei and Tsuru Arakawa. She was the fourth of six children, all of whom have preceded her in death.

Although raised in a Buddhist home, Dixie surrendered her life to Christ at age 18. As her walk with God grew and matured, several years later, she and her husband served in churches in Florida and Tennessee, before becoming contract missionaries with the Foreign Mission Board in Hawaii. Once Hawaii became our 50th State in 1959, Dixie served one term as State President of the Hawaii WMU (Women’s Missionary Union). In early 1962, the Hausser family moved back to Tennessee. There, Dixie was an active member of First Baptist Church of LaFollette, Tennessee and First Baptist Church of Jacksboro for many years. She served as librarian, adult Sunday School teacher, member of the senior adult choir and Heart to Heart Ministry, among many other church activities.

Dixie graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee and spent much of her life as an educator: 27 years at West LaFollette Elementary School, three years at the Christian Academy of Campbell County and tutor for Campbell County’s Adult Literacy Program. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Teachers Honorary Society: Alpha Theta Chapter, for more than 40 years, serving at one point as President of the Chapter.

Some the organizations she served include: Campbell County Baptist Association (Executive Council, Mission Council, and Media Library Director), Habitat for Humanity, Campbell County Cancer Association, Campbell County House of Hope, and Christian Women’s Job Corps.

Dixie loved to read her Bible, pray for and with others, proclaiming II Corinthians 5:17 her life verse. She left instructions regarding her own obituary, declaring that although she was born in Hawaii, she considered LaFollette her home.

Dixie’s life and legacy will be cherished as a loving memory by her two daughters: Sharie Russell and Adele Arakawa Tiller, son-in-law Barry Tiller, grandson Travis Tiller and his wife Kimberlee Aldrich Bow, and great grandson Akira Arakawa Tiller-Bow. She was also the beloved “Auntie” to her nephews: Milton, Jr., Michael, Wesley and Melvin Arakawa, and one niece, Iris Arakawa (deceased) all of Hawaii.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Campbell County Cancer Association, First Baptist Church of LaFollette, or the First Baptist Church of Jacksboro building fund.

Dixie’s wishes were to be cremated.

The family is planning a celebration of life later this fall (tentatively October) at First Baptist Church in LaFollette, Tennessee. Details will be announced later.