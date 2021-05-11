Summerfield man jailed after tiff with gal pal over comments about her son

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after a violent battle with his lady friend over comments about her son.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she confronted 59-year-old Howard Norris Elliott and started arguing with him while he was sitting on the living room couch. She said she got in Elliott’s face while arguing and attempted to pull off his Velcro knee brace when he pushed her away from his leg, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said she started to walk away and Elliott pushed her in the back and into the corner of a countertop. She said it caused a cut and a large bruise on her right thigh, the report says.

Deputies confirmed the victim had a cut and a bruise on her thigh and then spoke with Elliott, who claimed that the victim was intoxicated and only called to get him out of the house. He claimed she went into the kitchen and started hitting her leg against one of the kitchen cabinets to cause a mark and bruising. He denied getting physical with the victim and said he didn’t push her into the countertop in the living room, the report says.

Deputies checked the kitchen cabinets and noted that they didn’t appear capable of making the marks on the victim’s thigh, as they weren’t the same height as the countertop in the living room, the report says.

Elliott, who originally is from Texas, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with domestic battery and released late Sunday afternoon on $1,000 bond. He’s due in court May 19 at 1 p.m., jail records show.