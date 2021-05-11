84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
type here...

Summerfield man jailed after tiff with gal pal over comments about her son

By Larry D. Croom

Howard Norris Elliott
Howard Norris Elliott

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after a violent battle with his lady friend over comments about her son.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she confronted 59-year-old Howard Norris Elliott and started arguing with him while he was sitting on the living room couch. She said she got in Elliott’s face while arguing and attempted to pull off his Velcro knee brace when he pushed her away from his leg, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said she started to walk away and Elliott pushed her in the back and into the corner of a countertop. She said it caused a cut and a large bruise on her right thigh, the report says.

Deputies confirmed the victim had a cut and a bruise on her thigh and then spoke with Elliott, who claimed that the victim was intoxicated and only called to get him out of the house. He claimed she went into the kitchen and started hitting her leg against one of the kitchen cabinets to cause a mark and bruising. He denied getting physical with the victim and said he didn’t push her into the countertop in the living room, the report says.

Deputies checked the kitchen cabinets and noted that they didn’t appear capable of making the marks on the victim’s thigh, as they weren’t the same height as the countertop in the living room, the report says.

Elliott, who originally is from Texas, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with domestic battery and released late Sunday afternoon on $1,000 bond. He’s due in court May 19 at 1 p.m., jail records show.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We have an employment problem that will not be solved immediately

A Village of Hemingway resident says we have an employment problem that will not be solved immediately. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Apartments will detract from Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that apartments will detract from Spanish Springs Town Square.

Walking trails deteriorating at an alarming pace

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with concerns raised by an official about the condition of walking paths south of State Road 44.

Leftists and socialists taking over the education system in America

A resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek, in a Letter to the Editor, claims leftists and socialists are taking over the education system in America.

Stores really cannot require masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident takes on the controversial topic of requiring masks.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos