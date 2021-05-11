Wildwood looking to acquire and restore two historic Main Street buildings

Wildwood officials hope to acquire and restore two historic Main Street buildings and buy property behind them for parking.

Commissioners Monday authorized City Manager Jason McHugh to negotiate a purchase price for two buildings behind the historic structures that would be demolished for parking.

Richard Hennings, an attorney who represents Boulder, LLC, which owns the historic buildings at 101 and 107 S. Main St. recently approached the city about donating them.

The buildings are vacant, in disrepair and have accumulated code violations over many years, according to a memo by City Manager Jason McHugh.

“The City Commission has previously expressed interest in saving these buildings from being demolished,” McHugh wrote. “As time has shown, it does not appear these properties will be purchased and redeveloped by the private sector into a productive use.”

Behind the historic structures, two buildings at 100 Wonders Street, owned by TSB Ventures, were occupied by an antique shop that moved out. They would be torn down for parking.

McHugh said an appraisal set the value of the Wonders Street lots at $250,000 and the owner is asking $285,000.

He said developing these four properties could be a catalyst for more downtown improvements.

Mayor Ed Wolf said developing the properties with adequate parking could attract more businesses downtown. He said a winery and a homestyle buffet restaurant recently have expressed interest.

“I think it’s essential we try to save these buildings,” he said. “There could be a lot of opportunity in that little block right there.”

Improving Wildwood’s downtown area has been a top priority in citizen surveys.