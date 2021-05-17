82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 17, 2021
type here...

Homeless man arrested after approaching women at Water Oak swimming pool

By Meta Minton

A homeless man was arrested after approaching women at the swimming pool at the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake police were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the clubhouse and pool where a woman said she was approached by an intoxicated male who asked her if she was “alone.” A woman who witnessed the incident began to leave, but the man followed her and put his hand on the back of her shoulder, according to the arrest report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man in the hot tub, drinking an alcoholic beverage.

He refused to identify himself other than calling himself “Putting Tian” and claiming that his alias is “Tatter.” He said he was 67 years old and from New Hampshire.

Multiple witnesses provided sworn statements indicating the man had been “harassing females” and “causing a disturbance” while “consuming alcohol in the pool area,” the report said.

He became belligerent with police and refused to leave the patrol car when they arrived at the Lake County Jail.

He was booked at the jail on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and giving a false name to law enforcement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We’ve switched from Social Security to Unemployment

A Village of Palo Alto resident has switched from Social Security to Unemployment to beat the high cost of living. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just call LeBron James

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we could look to LeBron James for the answers.

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster offers sharp criticism of Commissioner Oren Miller.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos