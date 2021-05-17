Homeless man arrested after approaching women at Water Oak swimming pool

A homeless man was arrested after approaching women at the swimming pool at the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake police were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the clubhouse and pool where a woman said she was approached by an intoxicated male who asked her if she was “alone.” A woman who witnessed the incident began to leave, but the man followed her and put his hand on the back of her shoulder, according to the arrest report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man in the hot tub, drinking an alcoholic beverage.

He refused to identify himself other than calling himself “Putting Tian” and claiming that his alias is “Tatter.” He said he was 67 years old and from New Hampshire.

Multiple witnesses provided sworn statements indicating the man had been “harassing females” and “causing a disturbance” while “consuming alcohol in the pool area,” the report said.

He became belligerent with police and refused to leave the patrol car when they arrived at the Lake County Jail.

He was booked at the jail on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and giving a false name to law enforcement.