Future of ambulance service in Sumter County draws big crowd in The Villages

A presentation on the future of ambulance service in Sumter County drew a packed house Tuesday night at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

One of the options to be presented by Sumter County officials is the possible merging of The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue. Many of those in the audience were wearing yellow T-shirts in apparent support of the Professional Firefighters of The Villages.

Prior to the meeting, Villages-News.com widely distributed County Administrator Bradley Arnold’s proposed vision for emergency services which you can read at this link: Bradley Arnold’s presentation

Ambulance service has been a hot topic in The Villages, amid numerous stories of long waits for transport. Sumter County EMS is operated by contract with American Medical Response, a large national company.

When the AED notifications for 230 neighborhoods in The Villages did not function for three weeks, it raised the ire of residents and eyebrows of some elected officials.

