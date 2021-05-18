76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
type here...

Isaiah Alexander Nelson

By Staff Report

Isaiah Nelson
Isaiah Nelson

Isaiah Alexander Nelson, age 17, died as a result of a senseless act of violence on May 12th 2021 in Wildwood, Florida.

Isaiah is survived by his mother and stepfather, Amanda and Jeremiah Jones of Illinois; his father and stepmother, Trent and Cecilia “Cece” Nelson of Alabama; his sister, Trinity Nelson of Alabama; his sister, Mariah Jones of Illinois; his brother, Dewayne Jones of Illinois; his grandparents, Charles and Peggy Elkins of Florida; his grandmother, Andrea Nelson of Virginia; his grandfather, Rick Nelson of Missouri; his Aunt Brandy and Uncle Matthew Ohley of Florida; his Aunt Leslie and Uncle Ron of Illinois; his Aunt Katina and Uncle Courtland Griffin of Missouri; his Uncle Roderick Nelson of California; his Uncle Ryan and Aunt Jessica Nelson of Virginia and; his Aunt Barbara “Nikki” and Uncle James Moore of Virginia, his great grandmother Bertha Nelson of Missouri; his great grandmother Barbara Jackson of Arizona and a host of cousins.

Isaiah was born on June 4, 2003 in Alton, Illinois. He was a high school student and worked at a local restaurant. Isaiah was well liked in his community. He was a great young man, son, brother, nephew, and grandson. Additionally, Isaiah had many cousins, extended family, and friends who loved him dearly.

Isaiah’s demeanor was quiet. He was soft spoken and easygoing. Isaiah enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his friends. He also excelled at investing in the foreign currencies markets. This is complex, even for the most seasoned traders. However, Isaiah mastered this skill in his early teens.

A private viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 2:00-2:30pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation in Wildwood, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We’ve switched from Social Security to Unemployment

A Village of Palo Alto resident has switched from Social Security to Unemployment to beat the high cost of living. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just call LeBron James

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we could look to LeBron James for the answers.

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster offers sharp criticism of Commissioner Oren Miller.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos