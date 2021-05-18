Isaiah Alexander Nelson, age 17, died as a result of a senseless act of violence on May 12th 2021 in Wildwood, Florida.

Isaiah is survived by his mother and stepfather, Amanda and Jeremiah Jones of Illinois; his father and stepmother, Trent and Cecilia “Cece” Nelson of Alabama; his sister, Trinity Nelson of Alabama; his sister, Mariah Jones of Illinois; his brother, Dewayne Jones of Illinois; his grandparents, Charles and Peggy Elkins of Florida; his grandmother, Andrea Nelson of Virginia; his grandfather, Rick Nelson of Missouri; his Aunt Brandy and Uncle Matthew Ohley of Florida; his Aunt Leslie and Uncle Ron of Illinois; his Aunt Katina and Uncle Courtland Griffin of Missouri; his Uncle Roderick Nelson of California; his Uncle Ryan and Aunt Jessica Nelson of Virginia and; his Aunt Barbara “Nikki” and Uncle James Moore of Virginia, his great grandmother Bertha Nelson of Missouri; his great grandmother Barbara Jackson of Arizona and a host of cousins.

Isaiah was born on June 4, 2003 in Alton, Illinois. He was a high school student and worked at a local restaurant. Isaiah was well liked in his community. He was a great young man, son, brother, nephew, and grandson. Additionally, Isaiah had many cousins, extended family, and friends who loved him dearly.

Isaiah’s demeanor was quiet. He was soft spoken and easygoing. Isaiah enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his friends. He also excelled at investing in the foreign currencies markets. This is complex, even for the most seasoned traders. However, Isaiah mastered this skill in his early teens.

A private viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 2:00-2:30pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation in Wildwood, Florida.