Boutique optical retailer ‘Specs Appeal’ opens new location in Center for Advanced Healthcare

Specs Appeal, a boutique optical retail shop, opened the doors on its new store at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood last week.

The new location, which is owned and operated by EyeSite of The Villages, caters to those looking for a unique selection of eyewear from around the world.

“This eyewear can be customized with unlimited dimensions, materials including gold, silver, wood, bamboo, carbon fiber or any combination or color of ophthalmic acetate/plastic or type of wood including (walnut/oak/cherry/etc),” said Collins of the selection.

The company prides itself on the use of advanced technology that Collins says enables his team to provide a level of customization that is unmatched throughout the region.

“We are the first location in the Southeast United States to offer fully customized eyewear made to fit your own facial dimensions based on in-house 3D scanning technology,” says Dr. Paul Collins.

Collins says the organization can engrave custom quotes and names on the frame, “all while using the most advanced digital freeform ophthalmic lenses in the industry.”

Specs Appeal is located in the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood (2955 Brownwood Blvd, Suite 108), and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the shop and its services, call 352-674-3937, or visit the Specs Appeal website.

For more information on EyeSite of the Villages, which hopes to open its second location at Magnolia Plaza in late 2022, visit the EyeSite of The Villages website.