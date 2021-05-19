84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...

Boutique optical retailer ‘Specs Appeal’ opens new location in Center for Advanced Healthcare

By Sponsored Story

Specs Appeal, a boutique optical retail shop, opened the doors on its new store at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood last week.

Specs Appeal at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood
Specs Appeal opened a new location in the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood

The new location, which is owned and operated by EyeSite of The Villages, caters to those looking for a unique selection of eyewear from around the world.

“This eyewear can be customized with unlimited dimensions, materials including gold, silver, wood, bamboo, carbon fiber or any combination or color of ophthalmic acetate/plastic or type of wood including (walnut/oak/cherry/etc),” said Collins of the selection.

Specs Appeal

The company prides itself on the use of advanced technology that Collins says enables his team to provide a level of customization that is unmatched throughout the region.

“We are the first location in the Southeast United States to offer fully customized eyewear made to fit your own facial dimensions based on in-house 3D scanning technology,” says Dr. Paul Collins.

Collins says the organization can engrave custom quotes and names on the frame, “all while using the most advanced digital freeform ophthalmic lenses in the industry.”

Specs Appeal is located in the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood (2955 Brownwood Blvd, Suite 108), and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the shop and its services, call 352-674-3937, or visit the Specs Appeal website.

For more information on EyeSite of the Villages, which hopes to open its second location at Magnolia Plaza in late 2022, visit the EyeSite of The Villages website.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Kevin McCarthy a true ‘profile in courage’

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Son of Diamonds’ Bill Reed thrilled with coverage in Villages-News.com

The son of the Diamonds’ Bill Reed was thrilled to see the coverage of his father’s great legacy in Villages-News.com by Entertainment Correspondent Tony Violanti.

Making sense of the news

A Village of Palo Alto resident is trying to make sense of the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos