AAC members break ground for new First Responders Recreation Center

Amenity Authority Committee members broke ground Wednesday morning for the new First Responders Recreation Center.

The ceremonial moment when AAC members finally put their shovels in the dirt was several years in the making, a fact that was pointed out by AAC Chairman Don Deakin.

Janet Tutt was still the District Manager when the negotiations began for the acquisition of the property previously owned by First Baptist Church in The Villages. The AAC purchased 18 acres and the former church building for $2 million.

“This day has finally arrived,” Deakin said.

After a difficult year in which COVID threatened so many lives, Deakin said it was fitting that the AAC had decided to name the new recreation center in honor of the first responders who bravely serve the public.

“This recreation center will stand as a legacy to honor our first responders,” Deakin said.

District Manager Richard Baier, Tutt’s successor, was able to see the project through and thanked the many people who had a hand in it.

“This project has been a tremendous effort with a great deal of community input,” Baier said.

It is anticipated that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility will take place in the summer of 2022.

A $5.9 million bid for the new recreation center has been awarded to Mark Cook Builders Inc.

The existing 9,446 square-foot building will be renovated to include a 1,338 square-foot addition to house a kiln room, storage closet and screened porch for an art room. The project also includes the construction of enhanced outdoor amenities, including three sports courts, an 18-hole putt ’n play course with a starter pavilion/restroom, resort-style pool with restroom, fire pit area, corn toss, two additional restrooms to service the outdoor amenities, shade structures, expanded perimeter walking trail with outdoor fitness equipment and a multi-use field.