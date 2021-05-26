91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...

AAC members break ground for new First Responders Recreation Center

By Meta Minton

Amenity Authority Committee members broke ground Wednesday morning for the new First Responders Recreation Center.

The ceremonial moment when AAC members finally put their shovels in the dirt was several years in the making, a fact that was pointed out by AAC Chairman Don Deakin.

Janet Tutt was still the District Manager when the negotiations began for the acquisition of the property previously owned by First Baptist Church in The Villages. The AAC purchased 18 acres and the former church building for $2 million.

Members of the Amenity Authority Committe along with District Manager Richard Baier second from left broke ground Wednesday for new First Responders Recreation Center
Members of the Amenity Authority Committee along with District Manager Richard Baier, second from left, broke ground Wednesday for new First Responders Recreation Center.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin wore a hardhat at Wednesdays groundbreaking
AAC Chairman Don Deakin wore a hardhat at Wednesday’s groundbreaking.

“This day has finally arrived,” Deakin said.

After a difficult year in which COVID threatened so many lives, Deakin said it was fitting that the AAC had decided to name the new recreation center in honor of the first responders who bravely serve the public.

“This recreation center will stand as a legacy to honor our first responders,” Deakin said.

District Manager Richard Baier, Tutt’s successor, was able to see the project through and thanked the many people who had a hand in it.

“This project has been a tremendous effort with a great deal of community input,” Baier said.

First responders took a turn with the shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony
First responders took a turn with the shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony.

It is anticipated that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility will take place in the summer of 2022.

A $5.9 million bid for the new recreation center has been awarded to Mark Cook Builders Inc.

The existing 9,446 square-foot building will be renovated to include a 1,338 square-foot addition to house a kiln room, storage closet and screened porch for an art room. The project also includes the construction of enhanced outdoor amenities, including three sports courts, an 18-hole putt ’n play course with a starter pavilion/restroom, resort-style pool with restroom, fire pit area, corn toss, two additional restrooms to service the outdoor amenities, shade structures, expanded perimeter walking trail with outdoor fitness equipment and a multi-use field. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Pulling the plug on $300 weekly subsidy

A Village of Bonita resident offers her thoughts on wages, the labor shortage and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull the plug on a $300 weekly subsidy for the unemployed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hatred in the headlines

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says she remains hopeful, despite the headlines.

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections.

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos