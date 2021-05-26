91.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Little Blue Heron Reacting To Banded Water Snake

By Staff Report

Check out the little blue heron’s reaction to the banded water snake on the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Pulling the plug on $300 weekly subsidy

A Village of Bonita resident offers her thoughts on wages, the labor shortage and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull the plug on a $300 weekly subsidy for the unemployed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hatred in the headlines

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says she remains hopeful, despite the headlines.

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections.

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

