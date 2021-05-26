Mary Ellen Sullivan (Campbell) of The Villages, FL, formerly of South Boston and Braintree, MA passed away peacefully May 24 after a long illness with her loving family by her side.

Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Paul, as well as her children; Denise Kenney and her husband Patrick, Chris Mahoney and her husband David, Shawn Sullivan and his wife Kim, and Lynda McCullough and her husband Keith. Mary was the world’s best Mimi (grandmother) to eight grandchildren; Katie and Patrick Sullivan, Cailin and Ryan Mahoney, Reilly and Samantha McCullough, and the late Jack Kenney and Jessica McCullough. Born and raised in South Boston, MA, Mary is pre-deceased by her parents, Joseph and Josephine Campbell and her sister, Claire Powers. Mary is survived by her sisters, Patricia Lee, Jeanne McDonald, Carolyn Joyce, Peggy Niedzwiecki; her brother, Paul Campbell and her BFF Susan Davis.

After retiring from the Massachusetts Dept of Public Health, Mary and Paul retired to The Villages, FL, where their lives were blessed for the past 22 years by lots of laughter, fun and great times spent with their many wonderful friends.

A visitation for Mary will take place on Thursday, May 27th at 11:00am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Services, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL. A Celebration of Life will also be celebrated for Mary in Boston, MA in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) or to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org ).

The Sullivan family would like to thank all of the wonderful and caring staff at Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Shonda Patrick RN, as well as the dedicated nursing assistant staff in the Memory Care Unit at Village Veranda for the wonderful care and love that they provided to Mary over the past year.