Woman arrested in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A woman has been arrested in the theft of a golf cart in The Villages.

Brittney Kellar, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with grand theft.

The owner of the tan 2012 Yamaha golf cart said that Kellar had been at her home on Roseapple Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages on May 1 doing laundry, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the home and noted the golf cart was in her garage. When the owner returned home, the golf cart and Kellar had vanished. Surveillance from a Ring doorbell showed Kellar walking out of the house.

The case was assigned to Detective Matt Duryea, the Lady Lake Police Department’s officer of the year. He recognized Kellar in the surveillance video from a manslaughter case he had investigated earlier in the year. During the investigation of that case at the Rolling Acres Apartments, Duryea on March 26 went searching for Kellar and found her walking a short distance away, recognizing her by her distinctive blue-dyed hair. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on a Sarasota County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of possession of narcotic equipment. She was arrested, but released on $5,000 bond on April 13.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, she was booked on $2,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.