Thursday, May 27, 2021
Man driving without headlights arrested at Lady Lake apartment complex

By Meta Minton

Tyrese Tylone Benton
A man driving without headlights was arrested at a Lady Lake apartment complex.

Tyrese Tylon Benton, 20, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of The Quarters Apartments. The vehicle’s headlights weren’t on and an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Benton backed into a parking spot and quickly got out of the vehicle. He had to be ordered “multiple times” to return to the vehicle, the report said. A check revealed Benton’s license had been suspended due to failure to pay a traffic fine in Marion County. In addition, the vehicle was not properly registered.

Benton was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and no motor vehicle registration. He was given a verbal warning for driving without headlights. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

