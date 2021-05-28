Two students arrested at Villages High School on weapons charge

Two students were arrested Friday at The Villages High School for possession of a weapon.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies took the pair into custody after several students reported a student with a weapon to the high school administration. An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the school administration and it was determined by deputies that it was an “isolated incident” with no plan to cause harm.

“At no time were students or staff in imminent danger,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook said. The names of the students who were arrested weren’t released by the sheriff’s office.