85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 28, 2021
type here...

Two students arrested at Villages High School on weapons charge

By Larry D. Croom

Two students were arrested Friday at The Villages High School for possession of a weapon.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies took the pair into custody after several students reported a student with a weapon to the high school administration. An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the school administration and it was determined by deputies that it was an “isolated incident” with no plan to cause harm.

“At no time were students or staff in imminent danger,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook said. The names of the students who were arrested weren’t released by the sheriff’s office.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What’s the status of Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Silver Lake woman is wondering about the status of the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neglect or abandonment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident raises concern about the landscaping at a recreation center in The Villages.

Misinformation in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident is critical of “misinformation” published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Celebrating Hage’s success in session

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers words of praise for the performance of state Rep. Brett Hage.

Pulling the plug on $300 weekly subsidy

A Village of Bonita resident offers her thoughts on wages, the labor shortage and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull the plug on a $300 weekly subsidy for the unemployed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos