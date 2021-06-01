86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
type here...

Ambulance company forced to double incentive pay to cover holiday weekend

By Meta Minton

The private company running ambulances in Sumter County was forced to double incentive pay over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in order to keep its shifts covered.

American Medical Response was reportedly forced to bring in emergency responders from as far away as Davie in order to provide adequate coverage for a 72-hour period over the holiday, including in The Villages.

Christine Kennedy, Sumter County operations manager for the ambulance company, indicated in a memo to Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold that AMR “doubled the shift incentives that we are offering.” She also confirmed in the memo that the company had been forced to “bring in staffing from our outlying areas.”

Davie is located in Broward County in South Florida. Davie is about 25 miles from Miami.

Arnold said that AMR was in compliance with its contractural obligations throughout the holiday weekend.

The slow response times of AMR ambulances have become a flashpoint in Sumter County. The topic drew a capacity crowd to a meeting May 18 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages.

As a result of that meeting, the Sumter County Commission agreed to establish an ambulance advisory committee. The application process for the committee has closed. Applicants will be discussed by the commission on June 8. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Government handouts discourage Americans from working

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident contents that government handouts discourage Americans from working.

Daily Sun puts its spin on genetically modified food

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident warns that The Villages Daily Sun recently put a positive spin on genetically modified food, but there’s plenty to be concerned about.

Simple solution to principal’s stance on graduation

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on a principal’s controversial stance on graduation.

Protest over Palestine set at Congressman Webster’s office in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, Tahrir Filastin of the Central Florida Popular Front tries to explain what is happening to the Palestinians and invites Villagers to a peaceful protest at Congressman Daniel Webster's office in The Villages. He said the Congressman's view has been "incompetent and ignorant."

Right-wing conspiracy theories prompt citizens to deny reality

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that right-wing conspiracy theories are prompting Americans to deny reality.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos