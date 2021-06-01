Daily Sun puts its spin on genetically modified food

To the Editor:

I am concerned about the extent to which genetically modified foods have been introduced

within The Villages restaurants. As a new subscriber, I’m not familiar with past coverage of this issue. I therefore wish to draw your attention to a recent front page article in The Villages Daily Sun wherein a positive spin was put on the possible introduction of genetically modified salmon in Florida, which would not require labelling. The article mindlessly did not point out the legal, ethical and nutritional questions on this issue–questions that concern a great many people.

I’m just starting to get acquainted with this issue.

One aspect might be the extent of agribusiness’s contributions to state and local politicians. Florida is still, I believe, a battleground state on the matter of labelling genetically modified foods. The fact that agribusiness want to conceal GMO foods from consumers roils the hell out of me. I strongly urge you to make coverage of this issue a priority.

Dennis Gosier

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens