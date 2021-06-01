86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
type here...

Oxford Oaks residents fear for home values due to proposed RV park

By Marv Balousek

Despite opposition from Oxford Oaks residents, new Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt Tuesday recommended approval of a planning map amendment and zoning change for the Oxford Village RV Resort at meetings of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The resort, planned south of County Road 466 and west of U.S. 301 along the northern boundary of the Oxford Oaks neighborhood, would have 244 camp sites that would be occupied from about Oct. 1 to March 31 each year, according to a co-owner.

The plan amendment and zoning change would alter the land designation for the 10-acre site from agriculture to commercial. The Wildwood City Commission likely will consider Holt’s recommendations later this month.

Steven Jennings, one of the resort owners, said the project should not be confused with a KOA-type campground.

“We plan on putting in a destination-type park,” he told Holt. “This is not a one-day, in-and-out park.”

He said most RV owners would have long-term stays at the resort throughout the winter season and his customers would bring a lot of money to the area.

But residents of Oxford Oaks raised concerns.

“I feel our home values are going to plummet,” said Lisa Bufkin, adding that the resort would be about 20 feet from her property.

She the park isn’t a good fit with her neighborhood.

Nancy Chretien, who lives in The Villages but owns property in Oxford Oaks, said she owns an RV, but is opposed to the resort because it will increase traffic, possibly harm the environment and require additional police protection.

“The traffic terrifies me,” she said. “An RV park should be farther away from residential areas. It’s going to be a negative impact.”

A traffic impact analysis by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. estimated the site would generate 490 new daily trips and recommended no external transportation improvements. The developer may be required to relocate gopher tortoises because burrows were found on the property.

Lindsay C.T. Holt
Lindsay C.T. Holt

The meeting was Holt’s first as special magistrate after a contract with her was approved at a special Wildwood City Commission meeting on Tuesday morning.

A 2007 graduate of the Stetson University College of Law, where she received her Juris Doctorate, Holt is a partner at the Crawford, Modica & Holt law firm in Tavares. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she is a Leesburg High School graduate.

She replaces W. Grant Watson, a Mount Dora attorney who resigned after serving as the city’s special magistrate since late 2017.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Government handouts discourage Americans from working

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident contents that government handouts discourage Americans from working.

Daily Sun puts its spin on genetically modified food

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident warns that The Villages Daily Sun recently put a positive spin on genetically modified food, but there’s plenty to be concerned about.

Simple solution to principal’s stance on graduation

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on a principal’s controversial stance on graduation.

Protest over Palestine set at Congressman Webster’s office in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, Tahrir Filastin of the Central Florida Popular Front tries to explain what is happening to the Palestinians and invites Villagers to a peaceful protest at Congressman Daniel Webster's office in The Villages. He said the Congressman's view has been "incompetent and ignorant."

Right-wing conspiracy theories prompt citizens to deny reality

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that right-wing conspiracy theories are prompting Americans to deny reality.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos