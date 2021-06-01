Villager arrested after battle with wife over his keys

A Villager was arrested after a battle with his wife over his keys.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a home on Locklin Lane in the Carla Villas in the Village of Fenney where a woman said her husband was “being aggressive towards her” and it was “continuously getting worse,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She said that past Friday her husband, 74-year-old Charles Ferdinand Baker, “walked up to her in the kitchen and began striking her with a closed fist on the right shoulder/upper right torso area approximately three times,” the report said.

Baker, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, admitted he had pushed his wife because she would not give him his keys. He said he called her a “stupid bitch.”

He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.