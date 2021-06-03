Dogs and rising costs raise concerns about Fenney-style trail at Lake Miona

Dogs and rising costs are raising concerns about a Fenney-style nature trail proposed for Lake Miona.

The Lake Miona Trail would offer a picturesque walk for Villagers along the Black Lake Preserve. The 6-foot-wide nature path would be a 1.3-mile roundtrip, out and back. It would not be accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act as it would be classified as a nature path. An entry point would be near the Lake Miona Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. It would be off limits to dogs, bicycles and motorized vehicles, such as golf carts.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities and joint infrastructure south of County Road 466, on Thursday heard on update on the proposed nature trail as part of a capital projects overview.

When first discussed last year, the nature trail was projected to cost about $300,000. However, PWAC members have noted that the estimated price for the nature trail continues to climb.

“It’s starting to sound like The Big Dig in Boston, where it just keeps going and going and going,” said PWAC Chairman Don Wiley.

It was noted that since the pandemic, the price of supplies have skyrocketed, including lumber which has essentially quadrupled.

Another concern is the desire many Villagers likely will have to walk their dogs on the nature trail.

“There could be a problem with enforceability,” said District Manager Richard Baier.

PWAC member Peter Moeller, a Community Development District 6 supervisor, said signage could send a message.

“I understand about enforceability, but you can use big bold letters,” Moeller said.

PWAC has not yet committed to the project. The next step would be review of a potential design.

The Fenney Nature Trail and Hogeye Pathway south of State Road 44 have proven to be very popular with residents.