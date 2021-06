Village of Fernandina resident John Komoroske had a memorable Memorial Day.

He got a hole-in-one – his second – on the last hole of the Palmetto Executive Golf Course. He used his pitching wedge to make the 86 yard shot, two hours after biking 52 miles to the Santos Trailhead and back with his friends in the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club.

