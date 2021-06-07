Johnny Rockets waitress arrested after allegedly stealing from co-worker

A waitress at Johnny Rockets restaurant in The Villages was arrested after allegedly stealing from a co-worker.

Danielle Marie Tsatsaron, 33, was contacted at her home at 327 Arbella Loop in the Village of Amelia, and was asked to consent to an interview Friday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

Deputies had obtained video surveillance that showed Tsatsaron was at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing on May 23. She had reported for her shift at about 3 p.m. that day and went to the restroom where she found a co-worker’s apron, server book and wallet which contained $491, according to the arrest report. The items, including $230 of the cash, were later recovered in a trash bin located between Johnny Rockets and Garvino’s Cigars, Fine Wines and Gifts.

Tsatsaron was arrested on a felony charge of theft. It was enhanced to a felony due to previous arrests for thefts, including a 2004 arrest in Newburgh, N.Y.

She also has been arrested several times in The Villages:

• Last year, she was arrested after a lengthy visit to a bathroom at Culver’s at Southern Trace Plaza.

• In 2017, Tsatsaron had been arrested after she was found to be in possession of drugs during a shoplifting incident at Beall’s.

• In 2016, Tsatsaron was arrested with two other people when a bumper fell off a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages.