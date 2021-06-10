Man nabbed after he and teen dump beers and flee from deputies

A Lady Lake man was nabbed by law enforcement after he and a teenage girl dumped their beers and ran from a four-wheeler they had been riding.

Jeremy Keith Logan, 21, was driving the four-wheeler at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday on Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Logan jumped off the four-wheeler, “threw a beer and began running through yards,” and “hopped a fence,” according to an arrest report. The teen passenger also “threw a beer and began running as well.”

The teen stopped running when a taser was pointed at her. Her phone began ringing and the deputy saw that it was Logan, repeatedly trying to call her. A check revealed that Logan’s driver’s license has been revoked for a driving under the influence conviction.

Another deputy spotted Logan and attempted to taser him, but missed. He was eventually taken into custody on a charge of driving while license suspended and two counts of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $12,000 bond.

The teen girl was retrieved by her mother.