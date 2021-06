The Paradise Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed for resurfacing through Saturday, June 19.

The work is being paid for by the Amenity Authority Committee, which approved a bid earlier this year for a new contractor for resurfacing of sports courts in The Villages. The successful bidder raised eyebrows because it was so much lower than other bids for the work.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Paradise Recreation Center at 753-0637.