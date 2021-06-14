85.5 F
Monday, June 14, 2021
Woman killed after crashing into motorhome on I-75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

A woman was killed after crashing into a motorhome early Monday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The 67-year-old Brandon woman was driving a sedan at 4:44 a.m. northbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 319 when her vehicle struck the rear of a motorhome which had stopped for other traffic, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The impact prompted the motorhome, driven by a 93-year-old Riverview man, to overturn onto its side.

The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she died as the result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The 93-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

