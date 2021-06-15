Familiar family marks continued success with China Chef at Magnolia Plaza

The China Chef Chinese restaurant opens its door for the first time at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Magnolia Plaza, south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

The new restaurant is operated by husband and wife, Min Zheng and Mei Chen, who also own and operate the successful China Gourmet restaurants at Colony Plaza and Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. The Oxford couple has been doing business in The Villages for more than a decade.

The new take-out focused restaurant next door to Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q passed its initial health inspection with flying colors on Monday, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

China Chef’s menu offers over 200 menu choices which can be ordered for takeout or enjoyed in the small dining room of the restaurant, which is a few doors down from the Publix grocery store which opened in March. China Chef’s menu includes a long list of luncheon specials priced at $7.76 each. In addition, spices can be altered to suit individual tastes.

The hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Takeout can be ordered by calling (352) 571-5258 or (352) 571-5279.