Opening dated announced for barbecue restaurant at Magnolia Plaza 

An opening date has been announced for a new barbecue restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q will open May 5 at the shopping plaza near the Everglades Recreation Center, south of State Road 44.

The first Willie Jewell’s was founded in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. But the restaurant’s roots date back to 1949 when it was originally founded as Bono’s in Jacksonville. Willie Jewell’s boasts a 70-year tradition of slow-cooked pit barbecue.

Willie Jewell’s menu includes burgers, wings, fried pickles, southern fried okra and beef brisket.