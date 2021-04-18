74.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Opening dated announced for barbecue restaurant at Magnolia Plaza 

By Staff Report

An opening date has been announced for a new barbecue restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q will open May 5 at the shopping plaza near the Everglades Recreation Center, south of State Road 44. 

The interior of Willie Jewells Old School Bar B Q at Magnolia Plaza has down home feel
The interior of Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q at Magnolia Plaza has a down home feel.

The first Willie Jewell’s was founded in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. But the restaurant’s roots date back to 1949 when it was originally founded as Bono’s in Jacksonville. Willie Jewell’s boasts a 70-year tradition of slow-cooked pit barbecue.

Willie Jewell’s menu includes burgers, wings, fried pickles, southern fried okra and beef brisket.

