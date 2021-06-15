85.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Woman who had been ‘drinking all day’ jailed after 911 call in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A woman who had been “drinking all day” was arrested after law enforcement received a 911 call in The Villages.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Sevilla Place and San Remo Lane in the Village of Mira Mesa where 66-year-old Cristina Ann Higgins of Daytona Beach Shores admitted she had been involved in an altercation with her live-in man friend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Pennsylvania native said she and her fellow Daytona Beach Shores resident had been “arguing all day about their relationship,” the report said. She also said she had been “drinking most of the day.” They parked their vehicle in the 500 block of Sevilla Place and the argument continued. The man began to walk away and Higgins allegedly struck him, grabbed his arm and refused to let go. The man began running away and said he was going to call 911.

Higgins later told police the altercation “was all her fault” and the man “wasn’t to blame,” the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.

Court documents indicate Higgins has been ordered to have no contact with her man friend while she is free on bond. Documents also show she collects $2,700 per month in Social Security benefits and owns real estate valued at $700,000. She will be hiring a private attorney and will not require representation by the public defender’s office.

