85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...

This is a very dangerous political direction

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

“Biden began his presidency with a stark warning in his inauguration speech about the “rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.” On June 1, Biden described the threat from “white supremacy” as the “most lethal threat to the homeland today.” (https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/15/biden-administration)
The Biden administration said it would closely examine all catchphrases for the government to monitor the population’s political viewpoints. Not unlike what we witnessed in Soviet Stalin Russia or Hitler’s Germany.
Now family, friends, and neighbors must be on guard when speaking lest someone misinterprets what is being said and the government is all over their private lives. Not good! Although on the face this looks to be beneficial, the hidden dangers are immense, and we should stand clear of them. We pride ourselves, nay, we pride our country in that we can freely express our thoughts without danger of them being misinterpreted and used by the government to investigate our opinions, either politically or religiously.
It will be most instructive to observe the reaction to the thoughts and comments written here.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.
Spruce Creek South

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

This is a very dangerous political direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident warns that we are heading in a “very dangerous” political direction.

Fox News contributor to headline local event

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to let area residents know about an upcoming event.

We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says it’s time to “take back” our local health departments in Florida.

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos