This is a very dangerous political direction

To the Editor:

“Biden began his presidency with a stark warning in his inauguration speech about the “rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.” On June 1, Biden described the threat from “white supremacy” as the “most lethal threat to the homeland today.” (https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/15/biden-administration)

The Biden administration said it would closely examine all catchphrases for the government to monitor the population’s political viewpoints. Not unlike what we witnessed in Soviet Stalin Russia or Hitler’s Germany.

Now family, friends, and neighbors must be on guard when speaking lest someone misinterprets what is being said and the government is all over their private lives. Not good! Although on the face this looks to be beneficial, the hidden dangers are immense, and we should stand clear of them. We pride ourselves, nay, we pride our country in that we can freely express our thoughts without danger of them being misinterpreted and used by the government to investigate our opinions, either politically or religiously.

It will be most instructive to observe the reaction to the thoughts and comments written here.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South