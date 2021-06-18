Julia May Sherwood, 86, of Lady Lake, FL passed away June 9, 2021. Born February 22, 1935 in the Town of Kearsarge, MI in the Upper Peninsula.

Julia worked for Diamond Reo in Lansing, MI until the plant was phased out. When they moved to Florida Julie started work for Grey’s Orange Barn as their Baker, her Upper Peninsula fudge was the best.

Relatives that passed before her were her spouse of 31 years Harry (Hi) Sherwood, her daughter Mary Beth Prowdley, stepson Fred Sherwood, and parent Frank Dodge and Velma Berry.

Surviving are her children Thomas (Laura) Prowdley, Jeffrey (Julie) Prowdley, Timothy Prowdley , Judy (Sonny) Warner, Thomas (Roseanne) Sherwood, Nancy (Terry) Martin, Zarada (Scott) Larive, Julie loved her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial will be determined at a later date.

Burial will be at Fort Cluster National Cemetery, August, MI.