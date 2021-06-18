84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...

Julia May Sherwood

By Staff Report

Julia May Sherwood
Julia May Sherwood

Julia May Sherwood, 86, of Lady Lake, FL passed away June 9, 2021. Born February 22, 1935 in the Town of Kearsarge, MI in the Upper Peninsula.

Julia worked for Diamond Reo in Lansing, MI until the plant was phased out. When they moved to Florida Julie started work for Grey’s Orange Barn as their Baker, her Upper Peninsula fudge was the best.

Relatives that passed before her were her spouse of 31 years Harry (Hi) Sherwood, her daughter Mary Beth Prowdley, stepson Fred Sherwood, and parent Frank Dodge and Velma Berry.

Surviving are her children Thomas (Laura) Prowdley, Jeffrey (Julie) Prowdley, Timothy Prowdley , Judy (Sonny) Warner, Thomas (Roseanne) Sherwood, Nancy (Terry) Martin, Zarada (Scott) Larive, Julie loved her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial will be determined at a later date.

Burial will be at Fort Cluster National Cemetery, August, MI.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Hage has used his public office for private gain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident alleges that state Rep. Brett Hage has used his public office for private gain.

Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change

A Village of Buttonwood resident is encouraging fellow residents to let Congressman Daniel Webster know how they feel about the threat of climate change.

Leave the little white crosses alone

A Village of La Reynalda resident says she doesn’t have a little white cross in her yard, but the people who do should be left alone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

This is a very dangerous political direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident warns that we are heading in a “very dangerous” political direction.

Fox News contributor to headline local event

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to let area residents know about an upcoming event.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos