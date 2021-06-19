Lady Lake woman arrested on DUI charge after beers and a shot at local bar

A Lady Lake woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking four beers and one shot at a local bar.

Leigh Anne DeFalco, 35, who lives on Grays Airport Road, admitted she had consumed four Bud Light beers and one shot of Cherry Bomb liquor before leaving the Shamrock Lounge in Leesburg early Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She had been driving a red Nissan Rouge which had a registration tag which had expired June 1. The report noted the vehicle she was driving had “significant front end damage.”

DeFalco said she did not believe she had been involved in a traffic crash and thought her vehicle may have been hit while she was parked at the Shamrock Lounge where she had been drinking between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .153 and .169 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.