91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake woman arrested on DUI charge after beers and a shot at local bar

By Meta Minton

Leigh Anne DeFalco
Leigh Anne DeFalco

A Lady Lake woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking four beers and one shot at a local bar.

Leigh Anne DeFalco, 35, who lives on Grays Airport Road, admitted she had consumed four Bud Light beers and one shot of Cherry Bomb liquor before leaving the Shamrock Lounge in Leesburg early Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She had been driving a red Nissan Rouge which had a registration tag which had expired June 1. The report noted the vehicle she was driving had “significant front end damage.”

DeFalco said she did not believe she had been involved in a traffic crash and thought her vehicle may have been hit while she was parked at the Shamrock Lounge where she had been drinking between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .153 and .169 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are we better off today?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident asks if we are better off today with Joe Biden in the White House.

The little white cross is a symbol of hope, faith and love

A reader from Pennbrooke Fairways has been watching the little white cross debate in The Villages and offers her thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Rubio and Scott need to stop obstructing

Are U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott obstructionists? We’ve got a reader, who expresses her opinion in a Letter to the Editor.

Rep. Hage has used his public office for private gain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident alleges that state Rep. Brett Hage has used his public office for private gain.

Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change

A Village of Buttonwood resident is encouraging fellow residents to let Congressman Daniel Webster know how they feel about the threat of climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos