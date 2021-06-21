Driver who improperly used turn signal nabbed with methamphetamine in Lady Lake

A driver who improperly used his turn signal was nabbed with methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Sean-Karl Eugene Mitchell, 36, of Silver Springs, was driving a tan Ford pickup at 11 a.m. Sunday on County Road 466 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy ran the truck’s license plate number and found the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. The deputy was behind Mitchell, who was in the turn lane with his right turn signal on, when he made a left turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hermosa Drive.

The Virginia native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. An inventory of the truck prior to towing turned up methamphetamine, two glass smoking devices and a green cut straw. Mitchell is also facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.