87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 21, 2021
type here...

Driver who improperly used turn signal nabbed with methamphetamine in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Sean Karl Eugene Mitchell
Sean-Karl Eugene Mitchell

A driver who improperly used his turn signal was nabbed with methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Sean-Karl Eugene Mitchell, 36, of Silver Springs, was driving a tan Ford pickup at 11 a.m. Sunday on County Road 466 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy ran the truck’s license plate number and found the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. The deputy was behind Mitchell, who was in the turn lane with his right turn signal on, when he made a left turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hermosa Drive.

The Virginia native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. An inventory of the truck prior to towing turned up methamphetamine, two glass smoking devices and a green cut straw. Mitchell is also facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We are better off!

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a question posed by a previous letter writer who asked if we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Climate change topic is a scam

Villager John Shewchuk, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about climate change.

How long can you leave your vehicle parked in the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident poses a question about parking in The Villages.

What happened to the line dancers?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering what happened to the line dancers at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages decides to allow little white crosses, will all symbols of faith be permitted?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos