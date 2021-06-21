87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 21, 2021
Trio arrested with gun tucked in shoebox in car with heavily tinted windows

By Meta Minton

Jeramy Oscar Garcia
Three men were arrested when their vehicle with heavily tinted windows was pulled over and a gun was found in a shoebox behind the driver’s seat.

Jeramy Oscar Garcia, 32, of Winter Park, was driving the black and white Dodge Charger at about 5 p.m. Sunday on State Road 44 after an officer noticed the heavy tint of the vehicle’s windows, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected. During a search of the vehicle, the Taurus .40-caliber gun was found in a red Nike shoebox. A check revealed Garcia had been convicted of cocaine possession in Seminole County. He was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

James Jerry Dawn Williams III
Darrell Leon Howard
Also arrested on the same charge were 32-year-old Darrell Leon Howard and 18-year-old James Jerry Dawn Williams III, both of Orlando. Howard had been convicted on a felony drug charge in 2009 in Orange County. Williams had been convicted in 2020 in Orange County on a charge of grand theft. He was already on probation.

All three men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond for Garcia and Howard was set at $10,000 each. Williams was booked without bond due to the probation violation.

